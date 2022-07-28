Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 618,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,221,333 shares.The stock last traded at $6.75 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 50.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

