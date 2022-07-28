Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

NYSE:BAX opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

