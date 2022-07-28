Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 469,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.30. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $531.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

