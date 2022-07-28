BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDR opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cedar Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.