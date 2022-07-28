BCK Capital Management LP Buys 81,439 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 8.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

