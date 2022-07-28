BCK Capital Management LP Has $1.81 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BCK Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,490 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 1.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,277,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 198,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $60,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

