BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.33 Million in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Price Performance
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $70.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
