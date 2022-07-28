BCK Capital Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of TSEM opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
