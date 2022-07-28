BCK Capital Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.