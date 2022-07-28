BCK Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235,255 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Spok worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Matthew Oristano acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,680.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew Oristano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,961.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,313 shares of company stock worth $158,330. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPOK stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

