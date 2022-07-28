BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $532,000 Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

