BCK Capital Management LP Takes $2.63 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Alleghany makes up 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.7% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $838.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $833.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.