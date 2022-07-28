Benchmark Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $110.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $2,805,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.