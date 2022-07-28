Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8,681.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

