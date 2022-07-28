Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

