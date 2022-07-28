Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

