Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8,568.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

