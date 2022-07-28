Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8,466.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $99,170,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

Five Below Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

