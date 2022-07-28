Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

