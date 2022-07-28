Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

