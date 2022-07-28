Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Clorox Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.