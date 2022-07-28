Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 47,250 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

