Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 75,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

