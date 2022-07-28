Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,023 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $185.58 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

