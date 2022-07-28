Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $433.16 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

