Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

