Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,340 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

