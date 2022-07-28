Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.38.

BBY stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

