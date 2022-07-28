BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 1.6%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. 47,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 386,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

BEST Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

