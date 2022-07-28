Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $32.44

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $30.72. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 29,050 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

