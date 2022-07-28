Bfsg LLC Sells 6,515 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

