BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,251.43 ($27.13).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.92) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.20) to GBX 2,510 ($30.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,227 ($26.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,363.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,535.83. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.63). The company has a market capitalization of £112.74 billion and a PE ratio of 820.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

