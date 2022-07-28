Binemon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $912,695.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $912,695.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
