Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $18,559,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $101,821,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $2,597,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $146.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -10.51 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

