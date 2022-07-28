bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.