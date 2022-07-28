BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $10,769.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00270394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00116016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,418,550,787 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

