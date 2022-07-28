BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $53,997.77 and approximately $27,735.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile
BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.
BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
