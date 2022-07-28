BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $912,619.04 and approximately $361.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,510,752 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

