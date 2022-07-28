BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.3 %

BLK stock opened at $643.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

