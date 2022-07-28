Blackstone Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.
Blackstone has a payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE:BX opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
