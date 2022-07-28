Blackstone Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Blackstone has a payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

