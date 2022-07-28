Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 128,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock worth $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

