Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 12th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 850.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

