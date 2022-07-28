Bluzelle Market Cap Hits $34.90 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and $9.72 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,977.83 or 0.99928711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,424,974 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.