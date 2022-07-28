BMO Capital Markets Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.20.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.57. 145,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The company has a market cap of C$26.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$116.88.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.