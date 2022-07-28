BMO Capital Markets Trims Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Target Price to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GCAAF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $23.09 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

