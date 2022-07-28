Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.25.

BA stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

