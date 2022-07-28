BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,680. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

