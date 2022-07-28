Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. Boot Barn has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $134.50.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

