Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.46

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$45.46 and last traded at C$45.43, with a volume of 31436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Boralex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CSFB cut shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.40.

Boralex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

