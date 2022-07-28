Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.12. Boston Properties has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

