Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of BYD opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
