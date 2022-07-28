Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BYD opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

